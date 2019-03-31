‘Shocking from start to finish’ Fareham boss furious after Brockenhurst defeat

Have your say

Pete Stiles had few complaints as Fareham Town's nine game unbeaten Wessex League premier division run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat by Brockenhurst at Cams Alders.

He felt the Reds were second best.

The Reds boss said: ‘We were shocking from start to finish and didn't deserve anything.

‘Admittedly we had five players missing but I still expected more from the team I put out.

‘It was a game where we needed to roll our sleeves up but didn't do it.

‘You could tell even during the warm up that the players weren't on it.

‘Sometimes it doesn't matter what you do you still can't lift them

‘Once the game started we were second to everything

‘We had a number of characters missing and that made a big difference.'

An improved second-half display helped Baffins Milton Rovers storm to a 4-2 win at Portland United in their dress rehearsal for the Wessex League Cup final.

Manager Steve Leigh admitted his side needed a few choice words at the break despite going in level.

He said: ‘Portland were better than us in the first half but we scored two breakaway goals against the run of play.

‘Our opponents had better energy levels and we sat off them at the start.

‘A few things needed to be said.

‘It paid off because we dominated the second half.

‘We have set our standards and need to make sure they are maintained.’

In the opening half goals from Robbie Taw and Jason Parrish were cancelled out by two home penalties.

After the break goals from Tommy Leigh, from a free-kick and Shane Cornish, with a 30-yard lob, gave the visitors the win.

AFC Portchester slipped to a 1-0 defeat in a scrappy affair at Shaftesbury.

After falling behind to a 19th minute goal the Royals were unlucky as Steve Ramsey was twice denied by the woodwork.

A second-half penalty earned Horndean a 1-1 draw at Tadley Calleva.

In division one goals from Dec Seiden, Cal Haycock and Liam Kyle gave United Services Portsmouth a 3-1 home win against Andover Town.

Petersfield Town forced a 2-2 draw at East Cowes Vics.