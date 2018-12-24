Shoppers’ backing will fund beauty spot upgrade

CONSERVATIONISTS have extended their gratitude to Waitrose shoppers in Havant.

It comes after The Friends of the South Downs received £535 through the North Street store’s Community Matters scheme.

The drive sees every customer put a token in one of three boxes as they leave the store – each representing a donation from the supermarket giant to a named cause.

Money handed over to the charity will aid future activities and projects, including replacing stiles with kissing gates and upgrading the South Downs Way trail.