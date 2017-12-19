Shoppers stun charity for deaf people

Have your say

SHOPPERS have been thanked for their generosity after supporting a charity fundraising appeal.

Sign 4 Fun has praised the kindness of people at Fareham’s shopping centre for donating £219.04 towards the group’s latest effort.

The organisation uses British sign language with modern songs to fundraise for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Catherine Hallam, secretary of the charity, was overwhelmed by the support.

She said: ‘We were really delighted to raise £219.04 to support these charities for the deaf.’