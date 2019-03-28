Shopping centre stages free Mother’s Day event

Have your say

FREE activities are being offered by a shopping centre to help families mark Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Fareham Shopping Centre will be staging the event on Sunday, which can see families come together to create handmade gifts for the special women in their lives.

Children can write and insert sentimental messages inside a balloon they have decorated. Youngsters can also pick up discount vouchers to retailers like The Fragrance Shop, The Body Shop, BB’s Coffee and Muffins and Hilbornes Traditional Sweets.

Plus, there is a floral lucky dip for mums to get involved in, with the winner taking home a floral basket.

For more details, see farehamshopping.com