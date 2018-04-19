Shoreham Air disaster pilot pleads not guilty to 11 deaths

THE pilot whose plane crashed at the Shoreham Air Show three years ago will appear at the Old Bailey over the deaths of 11 men.

Andrew Hill, 54, of Sandon, Hertfordshire, faces 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of recklessly or negligently endangering an aircraft under air navigation laws.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today for a 14-minute hearing during which he confirmed his name, date of birth and address, and indicated a not-guilty plea to all charges.

He will be expected to formally enter pleas at the Old Bailey next month, with the trial due to last up to eight weeks.

Hill, a trained RAF instructor and fast jet pilot, was thrown clear of the aircraft as it crashed.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and placed in an induced coma before being discharged.

Simon Spence, defending, told the court that his client was no longer flying.

Senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot released Hill on bail.

Former University of Portsmouth student Jacob Schilt, 23, was a Worthing United footballer who was travelling to the club’s game with Loxwood with fellow player Matt Grimstone when the Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed onto the A27.