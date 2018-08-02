Shrek screening in Hilsea will pave way for Chernobyl childrens’ goodie bags 

VOLUNTEERS representing a much-loved charity have organised a move night in aid of children from Chernobyl.

Youngsters from Pompey in the Community are inviting residents to join them when they screen the Dreamworks classic Shrek at the Blue Lagoon Team Room in Hilsea on Monday night.

With about 170 seats up for grabs, tickets to the showing are £2 – with proceeds going toward goodie bags for children currently visiting the city from Chernobyl.

As is annual tradition, they have been enjoying the sights of Portsmouth thanks to a trip organised by charity Chernobyl Childrens’ Lifeline.

The film will screen from 6pm until 8pm and has been organised as part of the NCS scheme.