Have your say

Sam Ricketts admits he can’t predict how Pompey will set up against Shrewsbury – despite previously being privy to Kenny Jackett’s tactical mindset.

The Blues travel to New Meadow tomorrow aiming to close the deficit on the League One automatic promotion places.

Pompey sit four points adrift of second-placed Barnsley with eight matches remaining.

In contrast, the Shrews are in a relegation battle and sit just a point above the drop zone.

The two managers who’ll be on the sideline are well aware of each other’s capabilities.

Ricketts played under Jackett when he was in charge of both Swansea and Wolves – with the pair winning promotion at both clubs.

But the Salop boss knows their past relationship no longer counts.

And he’s expecting a tough game against Championship-chasing Pompey.

Ricketts told his club’s website: ‘They are a good side and are well organised.

‘They have some good players with pace and power.

‘A month ago people were saying they were going to walk away with the title.

‘They have won their last couple, so they will be a hard team to play against, but we will be ready.

‘We will try to nullify their threats and impose ourselves on them – we want to win the game.

‘I know Kenny better than some, but it doesn’t mean I know exactly he’s going to do.

‘Football keeps evolving and changing, but what I do know about his sides are they are well organised and well structured – it will be a tough game.’

Pompey were held to a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury in the reverse fixture at Fratton Park in September.