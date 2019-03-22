Have your say

Shrewsbury have injury issues in defence heading into the visit of Pompey tomorrow.

Centre-backs James Bolton, Ro-Shaun Williams and Luke Waterfall are all doubts for the game, with the latter limping out of the 2-1 win over Wycombe last weekend.

James Bolton is an injury doubt for Shrewsbury. Picture: Oli Scarff /AFP/Getty Images

That may prompt manager Sam Ricketts to switch from a wing-back system to a flat back four.

The boss also has to decide whether to reinstall top scorer 11-goal Fejiri Okenabirhie into his starting line-up.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Tyrese Campbell led the front line against the Chairboys.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be without Viv Solomon-Otabor for the trip to New Meadow.

The winger is sidelined with a calf injury after limping off in the 2-0 victory against Scunthorpe.

Dion Donohue also picked up a hamstring problem for the reserves on Tuesday and is out.

Ronan Curtis has the stitches from his finger removed on Tuesday after severing it in his front door.

However, James Vaughan has recovered from his slight back complaint and should be fit to travel to Shrewsbury.

January arrivals Bryn Morris and Andy Cannon are expected to resume full training next week.