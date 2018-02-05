Sign up for 54-mile charity ride in aid of British Heart Foundation

Have your say

CYCLISTS of all abilities are being encouraged to take part in a ride for charity.

The British Heart Foundation is hosting its London to Brighton Bike Ride in the summer.

The charity is calling for people across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas to join them and 15,000 cyclists on June 17.

Elizabeth Tack, event lead, said: ‘We urgently need the people of Portsmouth to help us stop heart disease in its tracks.

‘By taking on this exciting challenge, every mile you cycle will help bring us closer to beating heart disease for good.’

For more information and to sign up visit bhf.org.uk/l2bbr