Signing group spend day in Fareham raising cash for charity

A GROUP that signs along to modern songs has raised more than £150 for charity.

Sign 4 Fun, a volunteer group that uses British Sign Language, raised £158 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and the National Deaf Children’s Society.

The money was raised thanks to generous shoppers in Fareham Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 12.

Catherine Hallam, secretary, said: ‘We were really delighted to raise £158.42 to support these charities and to raise deaf awareness. We look forward to a further fundraising opportunity at Tesco Fareham on Saturday.’