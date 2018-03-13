Sikh temple roof partially destroyed after fire

Have your say

THE roof of a Sikh temple’s annex was left damaged after a fire.

Three engines from stations at Southsea and Portchester were called to a blaze at the Guru Nanak Sar gurdwara in Margate Road, Somers Town at 2.04pm.

The fire started in the temple’s single-storey annex area – which contains a kitchen and a bathroom belonging to its Portsmouth Sikh Welfare Association.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident destroyed ‘30 per cent’ of the annex roof, before crews left at 3.20pm.

They confirmed no one was injured, but one man in his 70s – a ‘handyman’ at the association – was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Khansa Singh, vice president of the association, said: ‘We are an organisation that relies on its own donations, so this fire really is a shame.

‘But the good thing is it was contained in one area of the building.

‘We are very glad to hear no one was hurt.’

With the temple and association likely to stay closed this weekend, Mr Singh urged worshippers to contact him on 07850 291867 for any concerns related to Sunday’s service.