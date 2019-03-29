Book your seat now for these new stage productions.

Sing-a-long The Greatest Showman at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, July 21

Singalonga Productions bring you the smash hit film musical The Greatest Showman. Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson as you experience The Greatest Showman with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud as you want.

Team Viking at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, May 17

Five years ago, James Rowland’s best friend was diagnosed with cancer and told he had three months to live. His last wish was to be given a full Viking burial. This is the remarkable, hilarious and heart-lifting story of how James, with help from friends Sarah and Emma, actually gave his best mate the sendoff he wanted. thespring.co.uk

The Tiger Who Came To Tea at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, July 13 and 14

Direct from the West End, The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be coming to the stage with the adaption of the classic tale of teatime mayhem. The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mum are sitting down to tea.

Who could it possibly be? What they don’t expect is a big tiger!

Hair at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, June 10-15

It’s 1967 and Hair’s hippie tribe of youngsters in the east village of New York are yearning to change the world, questioning authority and the American flag.

Wild, colourful, sexually liberated and free, they are united in protest and song, under the shadow of the Vietnam War.

This 50th anniversary production of the legendary rock musical Hair will be bursting on to the stage in Portsmouth, direct from a sell-out London run.

Starring Dancing on Ice Winner Jake Quickenden, Hollyoaks’ Daisy WoodDavis and X-Factor finalist Marcus Collins.

Ticket prices vary. Book your tickets for the summer now at kingsportsmouth.co.uk or call (023) 9282 8282 for more information.

The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre, October 5-November 15

Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, The Butterfly Lion follows the story of Bertie.

When he is sent away from his home on an African farm to school in England, he leaves behind his beloved mother, the beautiful land and his best friend – a white lion he rescued as a cub.

Bertie’s struggle to adjust to his new life grey England is alleviated by a chance friendship with Millie and his dreams of his treasured lion, now trapped in a French circus. But the pair are destined to meet again.

Tickets from £15. Book now at cft.org.uk or call 01243 781312.