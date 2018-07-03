Six in ten Brits have caught their neighbours watching them whilst at home

Home is supposed to be your own private sanctury, away from the watchful eyes of the world.

But privacy might just be too much to ask, as a new survey has found that the majority of British residents have caught a neighbour spying on them whilst at home.

And the research found that the garden is the most likely place to be spied upon.

The study was conducted by leading windows styling company www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk and 1,402 people over the age of 18 were polled.

With 63 per cent of respondents saying that they had caught a nosy neighbour spying on them.

Accoridng to the study the most common places to be spied on in your home are:

- Garden - 62 per cent

- Kitchen – 49 per cent

- Bedroom – 37 per cent

- Conservatory – 30 per cent

- Bathroom – 21 per cent

The respondents were asked if they had taken measures to stop neighbours from spying on them, with 71 per cent saying that they had but 29 per cent admited that they hadn’t taken any steps to stop the wandering eyes.

The majority - 79 per cent - said they kept their blinds or curtains closed, 47 per cent said they confronted the perpetrator, and 27 per cent said they put objects in the windowsill to block the view.

Sydney Smith, Marketing Manager for www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk. said: ‘It seems we really are a nation of Curtain Twitchers and I guess we are all a little guilty of peaking over the garden fence.

‘I’m sure it’s mostly harmless but it can feel creepy someone peering into our own private lives.

‘Our advice, be good whilst in the garden – and when inside, use your blinds, as they can be used for privacy as well as controlling light and temperature.’

All participants were also asked if they had ever spied on a neighbour from their house, to which 45 per cent admitted they had.

Those who admitted to spying were asked where they had spied from, with 71 per cent saying the conservatory, 52 per cent saying the garden and 49 per cent the kitchen.