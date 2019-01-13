Six-of-the-best winter health tips

AS WE approach mid winter, NHS Portsmouth has issued a ‘six of the best’ guide on how to stay warm and well.

Dr Linda Collie, a GP who is the chief clinical officer for NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘It’s important we do what we can for ourselves to stay well throughout any colder spells.

‘ It’s particularly important to check on elderly relatives and neighbours during winter. Popping in to say ‘hello’ can make the world of difference, especially to people who live alone and may find it difficult to go out when it’s colder, particularly if the pavements get icy.’

The top six top tips are:

Add extra layers of clothing and heat your home to at least 18 celsius if you can.

Visit your pharmacy for advice if you are beginning to feel unwell.

Dial 111 if you need help urgently or need advice to be directed to the best treatment.

Make an appointment, then visit your GP if you need to. This winter more appointments are available at evenings and weekends.

When cold weather warnings are in place, people with long term health conditions such as asthma should take extra care to avoid the cold.

If you have a long-term condition, are pregnant or are 65 and over then take up your free flu vaccination .