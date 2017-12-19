Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
THEATRE: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Chichester Festival Theatre, until December 31, times vary
The action is transplanted to 1940s London for Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s retelling of Beauty and The Beast.
STAGE: CAMP AS CHRISTMAS
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm
It’s time for some cabaret with the All That Malarkey troupe and their seasonal show, Camp As Christmas.
EXHIBITION: CHRISTMAS TREE COMMISSION
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until December 31
Titchfield-based florist Lula Flack of Smell The Roses is responsible for Aspex’s 2017 Christmas tree commission, applying her passion for all things wild and rustic into this elegant piece.
ROCK: THE WILDHEARTS
Engine Rooms, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm
Cult British rockers The Wildhearts continue their first acoustic trek around the UK. Frontman Ginger is reunited with original guitarist CJ for the tour.
CINEMA: THE SOUND OF MUSIC
No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 3pm
Relive the remarkable true story of the Von Trapp family singers as 1965’s The Sound of Music makes a fantastic festive return to the cinema.
CRAFTS: LATE NIGHT AT HOTWALLS
Hotwalls Studios, Old Portsmouth, Thursday until 7pm
Chat with Portsmouth’s finest artists and makers about their bespoke and commissioned wares, in a more relaxed approached to late-night shopping.