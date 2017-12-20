Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 21 and 22

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

TRIBUTE: MY WINEHOUSE

The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, Thursday, 9pm

Dubbed as one of the UK’s most authentic tributes to Amy Winehouse, Laura Jane Butler will sing the songs of an icon taken from us too soon in her show My Winehouse.

CINEMA: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm

Hercule Poirot, played by Kenneth Branagh, faces a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train in Murder on the Orient Express. Daisy Ridley and Johnny Depp also star.

FAMILY: BOARD GAME NIGHT

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, Thursday, 6-8pm

Local board game enthusiasts DICE Portsmouth is hosting a special evening of free and old-fashioned fun for all the family to get involved in.

MARKET: LOVE SOUTHSEA

Palmerston Road, Southsea, Friday and Saturday

Love Southsea is taking over the town with a stunning festive market, showcasing perfect gift ideas from local artists, makers and illustrators.

CONCERT: BSO’S CHRISTMAS PROMS

Portsmouth Guildhall, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm

On the Last Night of the Christmas Proms, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will get you on your feet with seasonal hits and showtunes galore.

ROCK: THE BOG ROLLING STONES

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Friday, 8pm

Portsmouth’s favourite Stones tribute The Bog Rolling Stones are teaming up with The Silver Beatles for an indulgent night of festive frivolities.