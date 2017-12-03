Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
THEATRE: GOODNIGHT MR TOM
The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, until Saturday
CCADS tackles Michelle Magorian’s modern classic Goodnight Mr Tom, about an unlikely friendship between a young evacuee and an elderly recluse.
SCREEN: GREMLINS
The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Monday, 7pm
One of the most beloved cult films of all time, Gremlins, will make for a mischievously festive treat alongside popcorn, craft beer and a film quiz.
PANTOMIME: SNOW WHITE
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday until January 1
Panto season kicks off with Melinda Messenger and Anita Harris leading the cast as Fairy Sparkle and Queen Malevola in Snow White.
STAGE: SKELLIG
The Spring, Havant, Tuesday until Saturday
At the back of the garage, Michael finds a dirty, brusque and rude – something…or someone… Skellig. HumDrum Theatre brings David Almond’s book to the stage.
HERITAGE: DICKENS FELLOWSHIP
St Swithun’s Church, Southsea, Tuesday, 2.30pm
The Dickens Fellowship is hosting its special Christmas meeting, which will include seasonal fare and entertainment by members of the case of Bardell v Pickwick.
EXHIBITION: BEAUTY IN THE BEAST
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until February
This installation by contemporary sculptor Laura Ford features her iconic fantasy figures against the formal backdrop of the courtyard it is situated in.