Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 4 and 5

THEATRE: GOODNIGHT MR TOM

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, until Saturday

CCADS tackles Michelle Magorian’s modern classic Goodnight Mr Tom, about an unlikely friendship between a young evacuee and an elderly recluse.

SCREEN: GREMLINS

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Monday, 7pm

One of the most beloved cult films of all time, Gremlins, will make for a mischievously festive treat alongside popcorn, craft beer and a film quiz.

PANTOMIME: SNOW WHITE

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday until January 1

Panto season kicks off with Melinda Messenger and Anita Harris leading the cast as Fairy Sparkle and Queen Malevola in Snow White.

STAGE: SKELLIG

The Spring, Havant, Tuesday until Saturday

At the back of the garage, Michael finds a dirty, brusque and rude – something…or someone… Skellig. HumDrum Theatre brings David Almond’s book to the stage.

HERITAGE: DICKENS FELLOWSHIP

St Swithun’s Church, Southsea, Tuesday, 2.30pm

The Dickens Fellowship is hosting its special Christmas meeting, which will include seasonal fare and entertainment by members of the case of Bardell v Pickwick.

EXHIBITION: BEAUTY IN THE BEAST

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until February

This installation by contemporary sculptor Laura Ford features her iconic fantasy figures against the formal backdrop of the courtyard it is situated in.