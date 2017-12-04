Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 5 and 6

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

COMEDY: JOHN BISHOP

Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm

Superstar stand-up comic John Bishop brings his fifth tour - Winging It - to town where he’ll be talking about mortality and the joys of middle age.

GIG: SUBMARINER

Edge Of The Wedge, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Headliners Submariner, who describe themselves as ‘ambient indie rock’ are joined by Bel Esprit, pictured, and IVI.

STAGE: SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday

Returning by popular demand, Slava’s Snowshow is a unique theatrical adventure lovingly created by Russian performance artist Slava Polunin.

EXHIBITION: WILD WATER

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, Wednesday until February 4

Taking influence from coastal landscapes, artist Alice Hume presents her collection of hand-woven wall hangings and interior textiles in her new show, Wild Water.

WORKSHOP: COFFEE CUPPING

Southsea Coffee, Wednesday, 7pm

You’ll never look at coffee the same way again after this cupping session, where you can learn to properly observe the tastes and aromas courtesy of guest brewers Origin.

CINEMA: TIME BANDITS

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7pm

Join 11-year-old Kevin as he journeys through time with a band of dwarves on the run from The Supreme Being in Terry Gilliams’s fantasy Time Bandits.