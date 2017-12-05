Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 6 and 7

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: HETTY FEATHER

Nuffield Southampton Theatres, until January 7, times vary

Join feisty Hetty Feather on her adventure in this Olivier-nominated West End hit based on the book from best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson.

HISTORY: FORT TALK

Fort Nelson, Portchester, Wednesday, 7pm

Curator emeritus of artillery Nicholas Hall will talk about changes in gunpowder artillery technology down the centuries, illustrated by items from the Royal Armouries’ collection.

THEATRE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Actor John O’Connor faithfully recreates Charles Dickens’s famous performance of his best-loved ghost story, A Christmas Carol.

ROCK: MOULETTES

The Brook, Southampton, Wednesday, 8pm

With their mash-up of folk, prog and rock, Moulettes have built a reputation as a great live act – and here they wrap up the campaign for album four, Preternatural.

FOOD & DRINK: HARRY POTTER WORKSHOP

Southsea Library, Thursday, 6.30pm

Make an edible wand, a chocolate frog and golden snitches at Choc & Truffle’s Harry Potter-themed masterclass, suitable for anyone aged 15 and above.

CINEMA: I AM NOT A WITCH

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm

Eight-year-old girl Shula is convicted of being a witch and sent to a camp in the desert in Rungano Nyoni’s magically surreal I Am Not A Witch.