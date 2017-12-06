Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 7 and 8

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

PANTO: ALADDIN

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Friday until December 31

Game of Thrones star Clive Mantle heads the cast of Aladdin along with Karis Anderson of girl group Stooshe and BGT finalist Christian Lee.

TALK: PRINTS FOR PRESENTS

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, Thursday, 6.30pm

Coinciding with the Greenwich Printmakers’ winter show, get an insight into the inspirations and styles of three of its artists at this free trio of talks.

SCREEN: YOUNG MARX

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Thursday, 7pm

Step into 19th century London and discover a broke and reckless Karl Marx – played by Rory Kinnear – in Young Marx, broadcast live from The Bridge Theatre in the capital.

COMEDY: ANDREW LAWRENCE

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm

Poking fun at liberal pretentions, PC hysteria and his own awful parenting skills, The Happy Accident is Andrew Lawrence’s show about coming to terms with fatherhood.

STAGE: CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Chichester Festival Theatre, until Saturday, 7.30pm

The Cathedral Choir directed by Charles Harrison, and The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, return with their repertoire of yuletide classics.

FESTIVE: CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL

St Mary’s Church, Alverstoke, until Sunday, times vary

Share in the joy of Christmas at Alverstoke’s ninth annual Christmas Tree Festival, with live music and more than 90 immaculate and illuminated trees.