Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 7 and 8

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
PANTO: ALADDIN
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Friday until December 31
Game of Thrones star Clive Mantle heads the cast of Aladdin along with Karis Anderson of girl group Stooshe and BGT finalist Christian Lee.
TALK: PRINTS FOR PRESENTS
Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, Thursday, 6.30pm
Coinciding with the Greenwich Printmakers’ winter show, get an insight into the inspirations and styles of three of its artists at this free trio of talks.
SCREEN: YOUNG MARX
Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Thursday, 7pm
Step into 19th century London and discover a broke and reckless Karl Marx – played by Rory Kinnear – in Young Marx, broadcast live from The Bridge Theatre in the capital.
COMEDY: ANDREW LAWRENCE
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm
Poking fun at liberal pretentions, PC hysteria and his own awful parenting skills, The Happy Accident is Andrew Lawrence’s show about coming to terms with fatherhood.
STAGE: CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Chichester Festival Theatre, until Saturday, 7.30pm
The Cathedral Choir directed by Charles Harrison, and The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, return with their repertoire of yuletide classics.
FESTIVE: CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL
St Mary’s Church, Alverstoke, until Sunday, times vary
Share in the joy of Christmas at Alverstoke’s ninth annual Christmas Tree Festival, with live music and more than 90 immaculate and illuminated trees.