Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 9 and 10

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

PANTO: ALADDIN

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, until December 31

The Genie of The Lamp will be granting the wishes in Groundlings’ pantomime, Aladdin, while our hero does battle with the evil Abanazar.

JAZZ: MATT WATES

The Inn Lodge, Copnor, Monday, 7.15pm

Renowned saxophonist Matt Wates will lead his eponymous sextet of musicians through some of their greatest numbers, in an evening presented by the Portsmouth Jazz Society.

FOLK: CHRISTMAS CEILIDH

North Boarhunt Social Club, Monday, 7.30pm

The Forest Folk club will be putting on its Christmas Ceilidh with Hampshire-based act Threepenny Bit providing the tunes.

CINEMA: EDWARD SCISSORHANDS

Harbour Lights, Southampton, Monday, 8.45pm

Tim Burton’s heartfelt masterpiece Edward Scissorhands tells the story of a scientist-built man brought into suburbia after living in isolation.

EXHIBITION: THE LAST GREAT EVENT

Portsmouth Guildhall, until December 30

Time is running out to catch The Last Great Event, an exhibition looking at the Isle of Wight Festival’s original run from 1968-70, packed with period photos and articles.

HERITAGE: GENEALOGY GROUP

St Francis Church, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm

If you’re looking to head down the route of tracing your family history, this meeting of the Staunton Park Genealogy Group will set you on the right path.