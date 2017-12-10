Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 9 and 10

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
PANTO: ALADDIN
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, until December 31
The Genie of The Lamp will be granting the wishes in Groundlings’ pantomime, Aladdin, while our hero does battle with the evil Abanazar.
JAZZ: MATT WATES
The Inn Lodge, Copnor, Monday, 7.15pm
Renowned saxophonist Matt Wates will lead his eponymous sextet of musicians through some of their greatest numbers, in an evening presented by the Portsmouth Jazz Society.
FOLK: CHRISTMAS CEILIDH
North Boarhunt Social Club, Monday, 7.30pm
The Forest Folk club will be putting on its Christmas Ceilidh with Hampshire-based act Threepenny Bit providing the tunes.
CINEMA: EDWARD SCISSORHANDS
Harbour Lights, Southampton, Monday, 8.45pm
Tim Burton’s heartfelt masterpiece Edward Scissorhands tells the story of a scientist-built man brought into suburbia after living in isolation.
EXHIBITION: THE LAST GREAT EVENT
Portsmouth Guildhall, until December 30
Time is running out to catch The Last Great Event, an exhibition looking at the Isle of Wight Festival’s original run from 1968-70, packed with period photos and articles.
HERITAGE: GENEALOGY GROUP
St Francis Church, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm
If you’re looking to head down the route of tracing your family history, this meeting of the Staunton Park Genealogy Group will set you on the right path.