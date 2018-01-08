Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 9 and 10

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: THE SNOWMAN

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday until Sunday

Get lost in this adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ classic story, The Snowman, as a young boy and his creation take part in a magical adventure.

FITNESS: STRONG BY ZUMBA

Portsmouth Irish Club, Southsea, Tuesday, 8pm

Grab a fitness buddy for this two-for-one class in STRONG by Zumba, combining body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training.

CINEMA: GOOD TIME

Chichester Cinema, Tuesday, 6.15pm

Former Twilight and Harry Potter heartthrob Robert Pattinson takes a grittier turn in Good Time, a pulse-pounding thriller in which a bank robber tries to free his brother from prison.

THEATRE: MURDER IN THE VILLAGE HALL

Titchfield Festival Theatre, Wednesday until January 20

Summer in a quiet corner of England is shattered when the parish council chairman is killed in this original comedy thriller written by Emma Bevan, Murder In The Village Hall.

MUSIC: HAMBLEDON FOLK CLUB

The Youth Hut, Hambledon, tomorrow, 8pm

Hambledon Folk Club is celebrating its 21st birthday with a bumper bill featuring returning local harmony group Ramskyte among others.

EXHIBITION: PORTSMOUTH MUSIC EXPERIENCE

Portsmouth Guildhall, Mondays to Saturdays

Love music? Check out the Portsmouth Music Experience, chronicling popular music in the city from 1950 through ever-evolving displays and exhibitions.