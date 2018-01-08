Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 9 and 10

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
STAGE: THE SNOWMAN
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday until Sunday
Get lost in this adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ classic story, The Snowman, as a young boy and his creation take part in a magical adventure.
FITNESS: STRONG BY ZUMBA
Portsmouth Irish Club, Southsea, Tuesday, 8pm
Grab a fitness buddy for this two-for-one class in STRONG by Zumba, combining body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training.
CINEMA: GOOD TIME
Chichester Cinema, Tuesday, 6.15pm
Former Twilight and Harry Potter heartthrob Robert Pattinson takes a grittier turn in Good Time, a pulse-pounding thriller in which a bank robber tries to free his brother from prison.
THEATRE: MURDER IN THE VILLAGE HALL
Titchfield Festival Theatre, Wednesday until January 20
Summer in a quiet corner of England is shattered when the parish council chairman is killed in this original comedy thriller written by Emma Bevan, Murder In The Village Hall.
MUSIC: HAMBLEDON FOLK CLUB
The Youth Hut, Hambledon, tomorrow, 8pm
Hambledon Folk Club is celebrating its 21st birthday with a bumper bill featuring returning local harmony group Ramskyte among others.
EXHIBITION: PORTSMOUTH MUSIC EXPERIENCE
Portsmouth Guildhall, Mondays to Saturdays
Love music? Check out the Portsmouth Music Experience, chronicling popular music in the city from 1950 through ever-evolving displays and exhibitions.