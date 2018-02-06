Six things to do in the next 48 hours: February 6 and 7

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
FOLK: WILL VARLEY
The 1865, Southampton, Tuesday, 7.30pm
Singer-songwriter Will Varley unveils a new, bigger sound as he tours the release of fifth album, The Spriit of Minnie.
TALK: INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN OF PETERSFIELD
Petersfield Museum, Tuesday, 7pm
Celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage, with a specific focus on the women campaigning closer to home, at this evening of inspirational talks.
EXHIBITION: PAINTING THEATRE
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until April 29
John Osborne’s controversial play A Patriot for Me is the inspiration behind British artist and Hockney mentor Leonard Rosoman’s show, Painting Theatre.
THEATRE: PRECIOUS LITTLE TALENT
The Spring, Havant, until Saturday, times vary
Bench Theatre is putting on Ella Hickson’s Precious Little Talent, which follows the story of teenager Joey as she attempts to reconnect with her dad.
COMEDY: SOUTH COAST COMICS
Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 8pm
More amateur stand-up comics will attempt to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Martin Wratten, in the third heat of the South Coast Comedian of The Year.
CINEMA: GOD’S OWN COUNTRY
Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7pm
Acclaimed British drama God’s Own Country will open Portsmouth Film Society’s fourth Pride LGBTQ+ Film Festival, showcasing the very best in queer cinema.
