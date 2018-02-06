Six things to do in the next 48 hours: February 6 and 7

Have your say

FOLK: WILL VARLEY

The 1865, Southampton, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Singer-songwriter Will Varley unveils a new, bigger sound as he tours the release of fifth album, The Spriit of Minnie.

TALK: INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN OF PETERSFIELD

Petersfield Museum, Tuesday, 7pm

Celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage, with a specific focus on the women campaigning closer to home, at this evening of inspirational talks.

EXHIBITION: PAINTING THEATRE

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until April 29

John Osborne’s controversial play A Patriot for Me is the inspiration behind British artist and Hockney mentor Leonard Rosoman’s show, Painting Theatre.

THEATRE: PRECIOUS LITTLE TALENT

The Spring, Havant, until Saturday, times vary

Bench Theatre is putting on Ella Hickson’s Precious Little Talent, which follows the story of teenager Joey as she attempts to reconnect with her dad.

COMEDY: SOUTH COAST COMICS

Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 8pm

More amateur stand-up comics will attempt to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Martin Wratten, in the third heat of the South Coast Comedian of The Year.

CINEMA: GOD’S OWN COUNTRY

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7pm

Acclaimed British drama God’s Own Country will open Portsmouth Film Society’s fourth Pride LGBTQ+ Film Festival, showcasing the very best in queer cinema.

