Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 11 and 12

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

TRIBUTE: SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY

Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7pm

Head back to the ’60s and relive all the greatest hits of the chart-topping duo with The Simon and Garfunkel Story.

LITERATURE: THE SENSE OF AN ENDING

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.15pm

Following its big screen adaptation last year, join this book group’s discussion of Julian Barnes’ Man Booker Prize-winning The Sense of an Ending.

FAMILY: HUNTER GATHERER GAMES NIGHT

Hunter Gatherer Coffee, Southsea, Thursday, 6-8pm

Do you get a kick out of thrashing your family in a game of Monopoly or Scrabble? Test that bond over an evening of board and card games suitable for even your youngest loved ones.

CINEMA: THE BIG HEAT

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm

The good guys are cool and there is a stench of corruption in Fritz Lang’s classic film noir The Big Heat, which follows a cop who takes on a crime syndicate after his wife’s murder.

INDIE: THE CRIBS

Engine Rooms, Southampton, Friday, 7pm

The Jarman brothers from Wakefield, better known as The Cribs are touring their back-to-basics, no-nonsense seventh album, 24-7 Rock Star.

FESTIVAL: ROCKAWAY BEACH

Butlins, Bognor Regis, Friday until Sunday

Art-rockers The Horrors, Alabama 3, and a farewell appearance by Wild Beasts are among the highlights of the second Rockaway Beach festival.