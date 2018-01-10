Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 11 and 12

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
TRIBUTE: SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY
Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7pm
Head back to the ’60s and relive all the greatest hits of the chart-topping duo with The Simon and Garfunkel Story.
LITERATURE: THE SENSE OF AN ENDING
The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.15pm
Following its big screen adaptation last year, join this book group’s discussion of Julian Barnes’ Man Booker Prize-winning The Sense of an Ending.
FAMILY: HUNTER GATHERER GAMES NIGHT
Hunter Gatherer Coffee, Southsea, Thursday, 6-8pm
Do you get a kick out of thrashing your family in a game of Monopoly or Scrabble? Test that bond over an evening of board and card games suitable for even your youngest loved ones.
CINEMA: THE BIG HEAT
No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm
The good guys are cool and there is a stench of corruption in Fritz Lang’s classic film noir The Big Heat, which follows a cop who takes on a crime syndicate after his wife’s murder.
INDIE: THE CRIBS
Engine Rooms, Southampton, Friday, 7pm
The Jarman brothers from Wakefield, better known as The Cribs are touring their back-to-basics, no-nonsense seventh album, 24-7 Rock Star.
FESTIVAL: ROCKAWAY BEACH
Butlins, Bognor Regis, Friday until Sunday
Art-rockers The Horrors, Alabama 3, and a farewell appearance by Wild Beasts are among the highlights of the second Rockaway Beach festival.