Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 16 and 17

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: SEAWAY

The Joiners, Southampton, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Bright Canadian pop-punks Seaway make a highly anticipated return to the south coast, following the release of their third album, Vacation, last year.

MUSICAL: SUNSET BOULEVARD

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Tuesday until Saturday

Strictly runner-up Danny Mac, theatre legend Ria Jones and Portsmouth’s own Adam Pearce star in the Tony-winning musical Sunset Boulevard.

COURSE: INTRODUCTION TO DRAWING

Experience drawing from still life to life models, and learn to experiment with different techniques, styles and materials through this new 10-week introductory course.

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Tuesday, 6pm

FAMILY: INCREDIBLE ITALY

Fort Nelson, Portchester, Wednesday, 11am

Children of all ages are invited to look, listen, play and have fun with props at this Italian-themed interactive storytelling experience.

EXHIBITION: CAMERA COLLECTION

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, until April 3

Trevor Austin’s new exhibition Camera Collection showcases an eclectic range of cameras he has accumulated through the years – from the 1950s to present day.

CINEMA: RACE TO IMMORTALITY

Chichester Cinema, Wednesday, 6.15pm

Revisit the iconic Scuderia Ferrari battle and one of the most dangerous eras for motor racing in Daryl Goodrich’s Ferrari: Race to Immortality.