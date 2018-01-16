Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 17 and 18

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

FAMILY: PEPPA PIG’S ADVENTURE

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday and Thursday, times vary

Little ones and their families can join Peppa, George, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and more on an exciting camping trip in Peppa Pig’s Adventure.

CINEMA: THE SENSE OF AN ENDING

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm & 7.30pm

Jim Broadbent plays a man confronted by a life-altering legacy in the adaptation of Julian Barnes’s Man Booker-winning The Sense of an Ending.

HISTORY: ROYAL OBSERVER CORPS TALK

Portsmouth City Museum, Wednesday, 2pm

Jump back to the Second World War with Neville Cullingford from the Royal Observer Corps Museum, in a talk organised by the D-Day Museum.

TRIBUTE: HELLO AGAIN

Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7pm

Brooklyn Creed – dubbed ‘the voice of Diamond’ – and The Salvation Band will be paying authentic homage to the story and songs of Neil Diamond in Hello Again.

THEATRE: HURRICANE MICHAEL

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm

The Barbary Ape Theatre Company uncover the truth behind the Great Storm of 1987 in Hurricane Michael, including a talk from the titan of meteorology himself, Michael Fish.

STAGE: LOVE AND INFORMATION

Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Thursday until Saturday

Brought to the stage by Nuffield Southampton Youth Theatre, Love and Information questions whether the overload of information affects our capacity to love.