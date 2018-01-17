Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 18 and 19

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

NOSTALGIA: ICONS OF THE 80S

Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7pm

Nik Kershaw has teamed up with Go West and Cutting Crew for the Icons of the 80s tour. Pick up The Guide on Friday for an interview with ‘The Riddle’ hitmaker.

CINEMA: HUMAN FLOW

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm

Human Flow is the latest effort from controversial filmmaker Ai Weiwei, which takes a haunting look at the staggering scale of the refugee crisis and its impact on humanity.

PUNK: HEAVY HEARTS

The Shooting Star, Southampton, Thursday, 7.30pm

Rising alt-rockers Heavy Hearts are on their debut UK tour all the way from Ontario, Canada, joined by Failure By Design Records labelmates Lightcliffe.

THEATRE: YOUR BARD

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm

William Shakespeare returns from the hereafter to prove that he really is the man behind his literary masterpieces in Nicholas Collett’s lively and immersive show Your Bard.

TRIBUTE: ONE NIGHT OF ELVIS

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm

Lee Memphis King has been taking One Night of Elvis on the road for more than a decade, delivering a tribute to one of the best entertainers of our time.

ROCK: THE GLORIAS

Edge of the Wedge, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm

Supergroup The Glorias will prove their worth as Portsmouth’s down-and-dirtiest rock’n’rollers at the launch party of their debut album Life’ll Get Ya.