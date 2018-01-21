Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 22 and 23

Have your say

DANCING: MOSCOW CITY BALLET

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday and Wednesday, times vary

The Moscow City Ballet returns to Southsea with just three performances of The Nutcracker, presented in classic Russian style with full orchestra.

DANCING: BREAKIN’

Park Community School, Havant, Monday, 5pm

Breakin’ offer breakdancing sessions to help children aged seven and above build up their confidence, creativity and self-discipline.

METAL: MISS MAY I

The Talking Heads, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm

The Ohio metalcore titans are on the road in support of their sixth album Shadows Inside, joined by Fit For A King, Void of Vision and Currents.

EXHIBITION: THE DOCKYARD & OTHER PLACES

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until February 17

Inspired by his 40 years of working in Portsmouth Dockyard, John Green quietly sketched its busy daily life. Since retiring he has devoted himself full-time to his art.

CINEMA: WALK WITH ME

Chichester Cinema, Monday and Tuesday, times vary

Narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, this British documentary follows a community of Zen Buddhists who have given up their posessions and signed up to a life of practising mindfulness.

WORKSHOP: DRAGONFLY MODERN WATERCOLOUR

Artypotz, Southsea, Tuesday, 7pm

Learn how to create exciting imagery using watercolour techniques in a casual environment. All skill levels are welcome and materials will be provided.

