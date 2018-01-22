Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 23 and 24

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: HAIRSPRAY

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday, times vary

Norman Pace stars in the multi-award-winning musical based on John Waters’ 1988 film, which takes on civil rights and early rock’n’roll.

EXHIBITION: SOUTHERN SHORES

The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, until March 17

This new exhibition explores Hampshire’s varied relationship with the sea via works by Stephen Bone, CRW Nevinson and more.

TALK: PORTSDOWN HILL UPDATE

Warblington School, Wednesday, 7.30pm

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust will welcome countryside officer Richard Jones for a talk on the plants and insects of Portsdown Hill.

COMEDY: SOUTH COAST COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR

Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm

The south coast contest returns in a new home for its fifth outing. Aspiring stand-ups will take part in the first of eight heats hosted by James Alderson.

WELLBEING: ART AND SOUND WORKSHOP

Hunter Gatherer Coffee, Southsea, Tuesday, 7pm

Immerse yourself in an atmosphere of openness, kindness and gentleness soundtracked by the sound of steel tongue drums at this art and sound relaxation workshop.

CINEMA: LAND OF MINE

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7pm

In this little-known chapter, Land of Mine (15) tells the story of a group of German soldiers ordered by Allied forces to remove their own landmines. Shown by Portsmouth Film Society.

See Portsmouth’s most comprehensive entertainment listings in The Guide every Friday and at portsmouth.co.uk/whatson.