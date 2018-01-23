Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 24 and 25

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
THEATRE: OLIVER!
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, until Friday, times vary
With a cast of more than 100 of its pupils, The Petersfield School is putting on an ambitious adaptation of the Lionel Bart classic musical.
TRIBUTE: REAL DIAMOND
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm
Taking song suggestions from the audience, John Hylton celebrates Neil Diamond’s 50 years in the business – and 25 years as a tribute – with his show Real Diamond: By Request.
HISTORY: GROUNDLINGS TOURS
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Thursday, 1pm
Learn the history of The OId Beneficial School and its famous alumni, on a guided tour of the theatre now occupying where it once stood.
CINEMA: PORTRAITS OF A LIFE
The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7pm
Exhibition on Screen’s film brings an acclaimed world-travelling display of Paul Cézanne’s works to the big screen.
CLASSICAL: TRIUMPH AND PASSION
Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of music by Khachaturian, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky, with soloist Boris Giltburg on piano.
EXHIBITION: TIGHT MODERN
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until Sunday, 11am-4pm
The world’s smallest temporary pop-up gallery, the Tight Modern, will beam out works from some of the UK’s most talented artists on the margins.
