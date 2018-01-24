Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 25 and 26

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: THE JUNGLE BOOK

Chichester Festival Theatre, until February 3, times vary

Keziah Joseph takes the mantle of Mowgli in a colourful new production of The Jungle Book, from the team behind Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild.

INDIE: TO KILL A KING

The Joiners, Southampton, Thursday, 7.30pm

The British indie-rock act hit the road for their first major tour in three years to plug new album, The Spiritual Dark Age.

PANTO: SNOW WHITE

Crofton Community Centre, until Sunday, times vary

Panto season isn’t quite over yet – the Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society is back for the first time in 2018, presenting its seasonal production of the timeless fairy tale Snow White.

CINEMA: MOUNTAINS

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm

A collaboration between director Jennifer Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Mountain explores the spellbinding force of high places.

TRIBUTE: HATS OFF TO LED ZEPPELIN

The Spring, Havant, Friday, 8pm

They were named best tribute band at the National Tribute Awards 2017, find out why Hats Off To Led Zeppelin earned the accolade with their finely-honed performance.

EXHIBITION: RADICAL VISIONS

Portsmouth Guildhall, until March 31

Architecture students from the University of Portsmouth’s faculty of creative and cultural industries give the city a makeover in the Radical Visions exhibition.