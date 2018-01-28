Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 29 and 30

Have your say

CINEMA: LOST AND FOUND

Harbour Lights, Southampton, Monday, 11.30am

Based on the best-selling book by Oliver Jeffers, the BAFTA-winning film Lost and Found is being shown exclusively for families with pre-schoolers.

CONCERT: ENSEMBLE 360

Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 7pm

Regular visitors to the Portsmouth Chamber Music series, Ensemble 360 have quickly gained an enviable reputation for the quality of their playing and flexibility in orchestration.

SINGING: SOLENT SOUNDS

Fareham Methodist Church Hall, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Have a go at some a capella singing at the weekly rehearsal of the Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus – your first four visits won’t even cost a penny.

SCIENCE: STARGAZING

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Tuesday, 6-9.30pm

Join experts from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, amateur astronomers and more at this free event.

THEATRE: THE WEIR

Chichester Minerva Theatre, until Saturday, times vary

Winner of the 1997 Olivier Award for Best New Play, Conor McPherson’s chilling, modern classic The Weir embarks on a UK tour to mark its 20th anniversary year.

EXHIBITION: CAMERA COLLECTION

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, until April 3

Trevor Austin’s Camera Collection showcases an eclectic range of cameras he has accumulated through the years – from the 1950s to present day.