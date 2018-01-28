Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 29 and 30

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
CINEMA: LOST AND FOUND
Harbour Lights, Southampton, Monday, 11.30am
Based on the best-selling book by Oliver Jeffers, the BAFTA-winning film Lost and Found is being shown exclusively for families with pre-schoolers.
CONCERT: ENSEMBLE 360
Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 7pm
Regular visitors to the Portsmouth Chamber Music series, Ensemble 360 have quickly gained an enviable reputation for the quality of their playing and flexibility in orchestration.
SINGING: SOLENT SOUNDS
Fareham Methodist Church Hall, Tuesday, 7.30pm
Have a go at some a capella singing at the weekly rehearsal of the Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus – your first four visits won’t even cost a penny.
SCIENCE: STARGAZING
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Tuesday, 6-9.30pm
Join experts from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, amateur astronomers and more at this free event.
THEATRE: THE WEIR
Chichester Minerva Theatre, until Saturday, times vary
Winner of the 1997 Olivier Award for Best New Play, Conor McPherson’s chilling, modern classic The Weir embarks on a UK tour to mark its 20th anniversary year.
EXHIBITION: CAMERA COLLECTION
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, until April 3
Trevor Austin’s Camera Collection showcases an eclectic range of cameras he has accumulated through the years – from the 1950s to present day.