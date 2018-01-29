Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 30 and 31

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
BALLET: SLEEPING BEAUTY
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until Saturday
The Birmingham Royal Ballet is bringing its revered production of Sleeping Beauty to the south, with original choreography by Marius Petipa.
DANCING: JEDHA FIT
The Box, Commercial Road, Tuesday, 6pm
At Jedha Fit’s energetic classes you can learn street dance styles with anaerobic routines, combined with high intensity interval training.
SINGING: SOLENT MALE VOICE CHOIR
St Faith’s Church Hall, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm
Formed in 1961 by a group of postmen who sang as they sorted the mail, the Solent Male Voice Choir are always on the lookout for new members.
EXHIBITION: WILD WATER
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow until February 4
Taking influence from coastal landscapes, artist Alice Hume presents her collection of hand-woven wall hangings and interior textiles in her new show, Wild Water
CINEMA: CHURCHILL
The Spring, Havant, tomorrow, 1.45pm and 7.30pm
Move over Gary Oldman – in the 2017 biopic Churchill, Brian Cox plays the titular prime minister as he struggles with his increasingly marginalised role in the Second World War.
INDIE: INHEAVEN
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm
Touring in support of their self-titled debut album, London four-piece INHEAVEN are one of the most ethereal yet exciting break-out British indie-rock outfits.