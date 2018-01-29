Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 30 and 31

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

BALLET: SLEEPING BEAUTY

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until Saturday

The Birmingham Royal Ballet is bringing its revered production of Sleeping Beauty to the south, with original choreography by Marius Petipa.

DANCING: JEDHA FIT

The Box, Commercial Road, Tuesday, 6pm

At Jedha Fit’s energetic classes you can learn street dance styles with anaerobic routines, combined with high intensity interval training.

SINGING: SOLENT MALE VOICE CHOIR

St Faith’s Church Hall, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Formed in 1961 by a group of postmen who sang as they sorted the mail, the Solent Male Voice Choir are always on the lookout for new members.

EXHIBITION: WILD WATER

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow until February 4

Taking influence from coastal landscapes, artist Alice Hume presents her collection of hand-woven wall hangings and interior textiles in her new show, Wild Water

CINEMA: CHURCHILL

The Spring, Havant, tomorrow, 1.45pm and 7.30pm

Move over Gary Oldman – in the 2017 biopic Churchill, Brian Cox plays the titular prime minister as he struggles with his increasingly marginalised role in the Second World War.

INDIE: INHEAVEN

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm

Touring in support of their self-titled debut album, London four-piece INHEAVEN are one of the most ethereal yet exciting break-out British indie-rock outfits.