Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 31 and February 1

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

ACOUSTIC: TURIN BRAKES

Pie & Vinyl, Southsea, Wednesday, 6.30pm

Turin Brakes celebrate the release of their new album, Invisible Storm, with an in-store gig and signing session. Arrive early as space is limited.

CINEMA: THE BIG SICK

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Portsmouth Film Society is showing The Big Sick, a heartwarming rom-com based on the real-life love story of its star, Kumail Nanjiani, and its co-writer, Emily V Gordon.

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL: HALFWAY TO PARADISE

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm

In Halfway to Paradise – The Billy Fury Story, Fury’s Tornados will have an emotional reunion with the late hitmaker through cutting-edge technology.

DANCE: INTERMEZZO

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Thursday and Friday

Intermezzo, the eclectic new show by Chichester College dance students, encompasses a diverse range of dance styles – from jazz to contemporary and physical theatre.

POP: HARRIET

The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 8pm

Singer-songwriter Harriet will be showcasing tracks from the recently-released deluxe version of her epic 20-song self-titled debut album.

EXHIBITION: THE DOCKYARD & OTHER PLACES

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until February 17

The Dockyard & Other Places exhibits the widely-renowned artworks of John Green, inspired by his 40 years of work at Portsmouth Dockyard.