Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 8 and 9

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
MUSIC: FESTIVAL SESSIONS
Jags@119, Southsea, Tuesday, 7pm
Rising teen star Devin-Jade will perform as part of the Festival Sessions, a regular showcase of the best musical talents Portsmouth has to offer.
CINEMA: ON THE WATERFRONT
The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am
Forget-me-not Cinema is rescreening the Marlon Brando classic On The Waterfront in an environment created especially for people with dementia.
HERITAGE: NUTCRACKERS ON PARADE
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10.30am-5.30pm
Today is the final day to try to find all 12 of the giant Nutcracker statues that have been guarding 800 years of naval heritage over the festive period.
SCREEN: MOVIE MONDAY
The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Monday, 7pm
The Tarantino-penned thriller True Romance is the latest cinematic gem to be shared for Movie Monday, followed by a quiz fit for all film buffs.
STAGE: HOLIDAY ON ICE
Brighton Centre, until Sunday, times vary
The Holiday on Ice production stable presents its latest blockbuster show, Time, combining captivating figure skating with top pop from the Universal catalogue.
EXHIBITION: BOMBERG
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until February 4
Boasting more than 70 works representing all periods of his oeuvre, Bomberg celebrates the life and one of the 20th century’s leading British artists, David Bomberg.