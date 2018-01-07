Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 8 and 9

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

MUSIC: FESTIVAL SESSIONS

Jags@119, Southsea, Tuesday, 7pm

Rising teen star Devin-Jade will perform as part of the Festival Sessions, a regular showcase of the best musical talents Portsmouth has to offer.

CINEMA: ON THE WATERFRONT

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am

Forget-me-not Cinema is rescreening the Marlon Brando classic On The Waterfront in an environment created especially for people with dementia.

HERITAGE: NUTCRACKERS ON PARADE

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10.30am-5.30pm

Today is the final day to try to find all 12 of the giant Nutcracker statues that have been guarding 800 years of naval heritage over the festive period.

SCREEN: MOVIE MONDAY

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Monday, 7pm

The Tarantino-penned thriller True Romance is the latest cinematic gem to be shared for Movie Monday, followed by a quiz fit for all film buffs.

STAGE: HOLIDAY ON ICE

Brighton Centre, until Sunday, times vary

The Holiday on Ice production stable presents its latest blockbuster show, Time, combining captivating figure skating with top pop from the Universal catalogue.

EXHIBITION: BOMBERG

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until February 4

Boasting more than 70 works representing all periods of his oeuvre, Bomberg celebrates the life and one of the 20th century’s leading British artists, David Bomberg.