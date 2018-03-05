Six things to do in the next 48 hours: March 4 and 5

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Kings Theatre, Southsea, until Saturday, times vary

Ex-EastEnder Neil McDermott joins Lucy O’Byrne’s Maria in the latest touring revival of the classic musical The Sound of Music.

SCREEN: LETTERS FROM BAGHDAD

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Portsmouth Film Society is celebrating International Women’s Day with a showing of Letters from Baghdad, telling the remarkable story of British Empire icon Gertrude Bell.

EXHIBITION: RICHARD ASHWORTH

Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, daily, 10am-4pm

The team at League of Friends’ Coffee Shop are showcasing the astonishing works of local painter Richard Ashworth in their latest exhibition.

THEATRE: THE KING LEAR

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm

The Shifting Sands company takes the kingdom and puts it in a pub, with the king now Mr Lear the landlord, in The King Lear, an irreverent take on Shakespeare’s tragedy.

ROCK: THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT

Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7pm

With new album A Deeper Cut crashing into the top 10, Scottish hard-rock act The Temperance Movement hit the road.

STAGE: MADAGASCAR’S MUSICAL ADVENTURE

NST City Southampton, Wednesday until Friday

Enjoy a reunion with your friends from the hit Dreamworks film in Southampton Solent University L5’s production of Madagascar: A Musical Adventure.