Six things to do in the next 48 hours: March 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
MUSICAL: THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Kings Theatre, Southsea, until Saturday, times vary
Ex-EastEnder Neil McDermott joins Lucy O’Byrne’s Maria in the latest touring revival of the classic musical The Sound of Music.
SCREEN: LETTERS FROM BAGHDAD
Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm
Portsmouth Film Society is celebrating International Women’s Day with a showing of Letters from Baghdad, telling the remarkable story of British Empire icon Gertrude Bell.
EXHIBITION: RICHARD ASHWORTH
Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, daily, 10am-4pm
The team at League of Friends’ Coffee Shop are showcasing the astonishing works of local painter Richard Ashworth in their latest exhibition.
THEATRE: THE KING LEAR
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm
The Shifting Sands company takes the kingdom and puts it in a pub, with the king now Mr Lear the landlord, in The King Lear, an irreverent take on Shakespeare’s tragedy.
ROCK: THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT
Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7pm
With new album A Deeper Cut crashing into the top 10, Scottish hard-rock act The Temperance Movement hit the road.
STAGE: MADAGASCAR’S MUSICAL ADVENTURE
NST City Southampton, Wednesday until Friday
Enjoy a reunion with your friends from the hit Dreamworks film in Southampton Solent University L5’s production of Madagascar: A Musical Adventure.