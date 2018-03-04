Six things to do in the next 48 hours: March 5 and 6

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

CINEMA: WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am

Forget-me-not Cinema will host a dementia-friendly screening of the classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

WORKSHOP: CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS

Gosport Discovery Centre, Monday, 6pm

Get a basic introduction to the traditional skill of crochet, learn the versatility of the craft and discover the pieces that can be created by using basic knowledge.

METAL: THE SWARMING

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Monday, 7pm

Doomy four-piece Victus will lead The Swarming – a showcase of Portsmouth’s burgeoning metal scene – with Stray Bullets, Earthborn Kings and more.

THEATRE: RICHARD III

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday until Saturday

Aaron Holdaway takes the lead in Southsea Shakespeare Actors’ production of Richard III, charting the rise and fall of the villainous monarch.

STAGE: THE WEDDING

NST Campus, Southampton, Tuesday until Friday, 7.30pm

Acclaimed physical theatre company Gecko will be performing The Wedding, its new show which depicts a dystopian society where we are all brides wedded to society.

EXHIBITION: A LIFE IN PATTERN

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until May 20

Mid-century textile designer Sheila Bownas was relatively unknown until an archive of her work surfaced recently at auction. Explore her playful scenes in new show A Life in Pattern.