Six things to do in the next 48 hours: March 5 and 6

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
CINEMA: WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am
Forget-me-not Cinema will host a dementia-friendly screening of the classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.
WORKSHOP: CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS
Gosport Discovery Centre, Monday, 6pm
Get a basic introduction to the traditional skill of crochet, learn the versatility of the craft and discover the pieces that can be created by using basic knowledge.
METAL: THE SWARMING
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Monday, 7pm
Doomy four-piece Victus will lead The Swarming – a showcase of Portsmouth’s burgeoning metal scene – with Stray Bullets, Earthborn Kings and more.
THEATRE: RICHARD III
The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday until Saturday
Aaron Holdaway takes the lead in Southsea Shakespeare Actors’ production of Richard III, charting the rise and fall of the villainous monarch.
STAGE: THE WEDDING
NST Campus, Southampton, Tuesday until Friday, 7.30pm
Acclaimed physical theatre company Gecko will be performing The Wedding, its new show which depicts a dystopian society where we are all brides wedded to society.
EXHIBITION: A LIFE IN PATTERN
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until May 20
Mid-century textile designer Sheila Bownas was relatively unknown until an archive of her work surfaced recently at auction. Explore her playful scenes in new show A Life in Pattern.