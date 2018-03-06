Six things to do in the next 48 hours: March 7 and 8

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

CONCERT: PICTURE PERFECT

Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm

Gabriela Montero is guest soloist at the piano for BSO’s Picture Perfect concert, featuring works by Ravel, Debussy and Mussorgsky.

CINEMA: DUNKIRK

The Spring, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm and 7pm

Fresh from scooping three Academy Awards, Dunkirk is an astonishing dramatisation of the eponymous Second World War evacuation.

MUSICAL: MISS SAIGON

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until March 17

It’s not too late to catch Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary Miss Saigon in its Hampshire residency.

HISTORY: DOCKYARD TALK

Gosport Discovery Centre, Thursday, 7.30pm

Discover how Portsmouth Dockyard has dramatically changed since its inception in a riveting talk by Philip MacDougall, supported by a fascinating selection of photographs.

STAND-UP: BOUTIQUE COMEDY CLUB

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm

The comedy connoisseur’s club of choice, Boutique Comedy Club is back with headliner Sean McLoughlin, supported by Riordan DJ and Morgan Rees. Sunjai Arif comperes.

EXHIBITION: OYA ALLEN RESIDENCY

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until March 18

Artist Oya Allen is using her Aspex Artist Associates residency to develop a project which explores memory, childhood games, magical thinking and divination.