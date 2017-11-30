Six things to do in the next 48 hours: November 30 and December 1

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

HERITAGE: VICTORIAN FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Friday until Sunday

Step back to Dickensian times at the ever-popular 17th Victorian Festival of Christmas – expect dozens of stalls, street entertainers and more.

THEATRE: DRIVING MISS DAISY

Chichester Festival Theatre, until Saturday, times vary

Derek Griffiths and Siân Phillips have gained rave reviews for this production of Driving Miss Daisy, the off-Broadway show turned Oscar-winning film.

FESTIVE: CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL

Fareham Methodist Church, until Saturday, times vary

Fareham’s Christmas Tree Festival returns, with more than 20 trees entered by local groups and individuals in aid of a variety of charities.

STAGE: GHOSTS AT THE GRANGE

Merchistoun Hall, Horndean, until Saturday, 7.30pm

How can the ghosts of Lancelot and Guinevere let Arthur’s family know who murdered him? Find out in Ghosts at the Grange, presented by Horndean Amateur Theatrical Society.

CINEMA: BLOODLIGHT AND BAMI

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm

Get under the skin of larger-than-life singer and fashion icon Grace Jones, as documentary Bloodlight and Bami offers a more intimate view of her fiercely flamboyant world.

MYSTERY: WHAT THE DICKENS

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Friday, 8pm

All your favourite Dickens characters will come out to play for a night of festive murder and mayhem, topped off by a three-course seasonal dinner.