Six things to do in the next 72 hours: December 2, 3 and 4

STAGE: SONGS THAT WON THE WAR

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 1.30pm

Relive the good old days of wartime Britain as the D-­Day Darlings take you on a journey back to the heart of the 1940s in Songs That Won The War.

MARKET: FESTIVE POP-UP

Hotwalls Studios, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 10.30am-4pm

Portsmouth makers will showcase their quality creations at this festive pop-up market, with entertainment from The Urban Vocal Group and The Pompey Pluckers.

CINEMA: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Sunday, 11am

Forget-me-Not Cinema’s screening of the festive classic It’s A Wonderful Life has been modified to cater for people living with dementia and their loved ones.

CLASSICAL: BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA

Chichester Festival Theatre, Sunday, 7pm

The BBC Concert Orchestra presents Classical Impressions, including Little Red Riding Hood narrated by none other than Alistair McGowan.

COMEDY: TRUMPED

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Sunday, 7.30pm

Hampshire comic and impersonator Mike Osman returns to the big stage with his take on the Leader of the Free World, Donald Trump, in his hilarious new show, Trumped.

FAMILY: ENCHANTED NARNIA

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, until December 31

Spanning 7,000sq ft, Enchanted Narnia is an immersive walkthrough experience for the family, based on The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe.