Six things to do in the next 72 hours: December 9, 10 and 11

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: CREEPER

Southampton punk starlets Creeper will face the curtain call for their elaborate Theatre of Fear tour with their biggest hometown headline show yet.

O2 Guildhall Southampton, Sunday, 6pm

MARKET: FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS

Port Solent Boardwalk, Saturday and Sunday

The Port Solent Festival of Christmas will instil some seasonal cheer in your shopping experience, with more than 70 stalls full of Christmas gifts, decorations and edible treats.

CHARITY: PITCHPIPERS’ CHRISTMAS CONCERT

St Colman’s Church, Cosham, Saturday, 7.30pm

Havant Pitchpipers will host their Charity Christmas Show with Patrick Morrissey, Igloo Choir, the kids from Acting Up Theatre School and more.

STAND-UP: COMEDY ALL STARS

Horndean Technology College, Saturday, 7pm

Madcap Irish comic Jason Byrne tops the bill at Comedy All Stars, where he will be ably assisted by one-liner king Gary Delaney, Rob Deering and compère James Alderson.

FOLK: ELIZA CARTHY

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

Scion of folk royalty Eliza Carthy will bring her Wayward Band to Southsea to promote their critically acclaimed Big Machine album.

STAGE: HANSEL AND GRETEL

Titchfield Festival Theatre, until December 16

Titchfield Festival Theatre will put a modern spin on the classic fairytale of Hansel and Gretel for its Christmas show, penned by troupe member Emma Bevan.