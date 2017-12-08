Six things to do in the next 72 hours: December 9, 10 and 11

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
ROCK: CREEPER
Southampton punk starlets Creeper will face the curtain call for their elaborate Theatre of Fear tour with their biggest hometown headline show yet.
O2 Guildhall Southampton, Sunday, 6pm
MARKET: FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS
Port Solent Boardwalk, Saturday and Sunday
The Port Solent Festival of Christmas will instil some seasonal cheer in your shopping experience, with more than 70 stalls full of Christmas gifts, decorations and edible treats.
CHARITY: PITCHPIPERS’ CHRISTMAS CONCERT
St Colman’s Church, Cosham, Saturday, 7.30pm
Havant Pitchpipers will host their Charity Christmas Show with Patrick Morrissey, Igloo Choir, the kids from Acting Up Theatre School and more.
STAND-UP: COMEDY ALL STARS
Horndean Technology College, Saturday, 7pm
Madcap Irish comic Jason Byrne tops the bill at Comedy All Stars, where he will be ably assisted by one-liner king Gary Delaney, Rob Deering and compère James Alderson.
FOLK: ELIZA CARTHY
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm
Scion of folk royalty Eliza Carthy will bring her Wayward Band to Southsea to promote their critically acclaimed Big Machine album.
STAGE: HANSEL AND GRETEL
Titchfield Festival Theatre, until December 16
Titchfield Festival Theatre will put a modern spin on the classic fairytale of Hansel and Gretel for its Christmas show, penned by troupe member Emma Bevan.