Six things to do in the next 72 hours: February 3, 4 and 5

COMEDY: LUCY PORTER

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm

How do you decide when it’s worth picking a fight? Lucy Porter turns her lens on her own family before examining social media and more.

HERITAGE: IMBOLC FESTIVAL

Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton, Saturday, 1pm

As the hazel catkins and daffodil bulbs emerge, enjoy a Celtic-style celebration of spring with storytelling, firelighting, poetry, singing and a warming meal at the Imbolc Festival.

FUNK: JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7.30pm

The James Taylor Quartet will be bringing the grooves as they demonstrate the musical talent that’s kept them at the top of their game for the past three decades.

WORKSHOP: COMMEDIA DELL’ARTE

Trinity Methodist Church, Southsea, Sunday, midday

Learn about Commedia dell’arte, its stock characters and more through masks, physical comedy, text and slapstick in this three-hour workshop.

CONCERT: GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Sunday, 3pm

Led by the iconic Ray McVay, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will celebrate the hits of their namesake with Mark Porter and Catherine Sykes on vocals.

CINEMA: CALAMITY JANE

The Spring, Havant, Monday, 11am

Forget-me-not Cinema’s screening of the 1953 Doris Day musical Calamity Jane is modified for people living with dementia and their families and carers.