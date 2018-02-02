Six things to do in the next 72 hours: February 3, 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
COMEDY: LUCY PORTER
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm
How do you decide when it’s worth picking a fight? Lucy Porter turns her lens on her own family before examining social media and more.
HERITAGE: IMBOLC FESTIVAL
Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton, Saturday, 1pm
As the hazel catkins and daffodil bulbs emerge, enjoy a Celtic-style celebration of spring with storytelling, firelighting, poetry, singing and a warming meal at the Imbolc Festival.
FUNK: JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET
Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7.30pm
The James Taylor Quartet will be bringing the grooves as they demonstrate the musical talent that’s kept them at the top of their game for the past three decades.
WORKSHOP: COMMEDIA DELL’ARTE
Trinity Methodist Church, Southsea, Sunday, midday
Learn about Commedia dell’arte, its stock characters and more through masks, physical comedy, text and slapstick in this three-hour workshop.
CONCERT: GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Sunday, 3pm
Led by the iconic Ray McVay, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will celebrate the hits of their namesake with Mark Porter and Catherine Sykes on vocals.
CINEMA: CALAMITY JANE
The Spring, Havant, Monday, 11am
Forget-me-not Cinema’s screening of the 1953 Doris Day musical Calamity Jane is modified for people living with dementia and their families and carers.