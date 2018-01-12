Six things to do in the next 72 hours: January 13, 14 and 15

Have your say

ROOTS: THE BLACK FEATHERS

The Tea Tray, Southsea, Saturday and Sunday, 7.30pm

Award-winning duo The Black Feathers, continues Square Roots’ Promotions annual series of

Americana shows with a double appearance.

HERITAGE: STEAM LOCO WENDY

Eastoke Corner Station, Saturday, 10.40am-3.10pm

Setting off on a year of 30th anniversary celebrations, steam locomotive Wendy, which was built in 1919, will be pulling trains along the Hayling Railway for one day only.

EXHIBITION: CHICHESTER CAMERA CLUB

North Mundham Village Hall, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

There will be spectacular shots of sport, art and beyond at Chichester Camera Club’s annual exhibition, comprising pieces from its photographers’ travels around the globe.

CONCERT: THE URBAN VOCAL GROUP

Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 7pm

The Urban Vocal Group is celebrating 10 years of introducing young people to the art of singing with their biggest headline show to date.

STAGE: HIADS’ CINDERELLA

The Station Theatre, Hayling Island, until January 20

Under the direction of Dafydd Modig, the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society is taking on the timeless tale of Cinderella for its 2018 pantomime.