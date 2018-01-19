Six things to do in the next 72 hours: January 20, 21 and 22

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
ROCK: OH! GUNQUIT
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday, 8pm
Led by hula-hooping trumpet player Tina Swasey, these raucous garage-punks are headlining the annual Basins Reunion night.
OPERA: RIGOLETTO
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm
Verdi’s masterpiece captures the decadence of Renaissance-era Italy, in this controversial opera produced by Ellen Kent.
FAMILY: HOME FISHKEEPERS WEEKEND
Blue Reef Aquarium, Southsea, Saturday & Sunday, 10am-5pm
Children and their families can learn everything they need to know about becoming home aquarists from the marine experts themselves.
COMEDY: STEPHEN K AMOS
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm
The effusively charming comic will balance out the bleakness of a world of Brexit, Trump, and Bake Off without Mary Berry in his hilarious show, Bread and Circuses.
EXHIBITION: IN QUIET DESPERATION
Play Dead Studio, Southsea, Saturday, 7-10pm
Street artist Korp returns to Play Dead with a new show, which will run at the gallery for the next six weeks after this special opening event.
DANCING: FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Sunday, 5pm
In their latest dance spectacular, Strictly stalwarts Anton du Beke and Erin Boag are celebrating the golden age of the silver screen.
