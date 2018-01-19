Six things to do in the next 72 hours: January 20, 21 and 22

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: OH! GUNQUIT

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday, 8pm

Led by hula-hooping trumpet player Tina Swasey, these raucous garage-punks are headlining the annual Basins Reunion night.

OPERA: RIGOLETTO

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

Verdi’s masterpiece captures the decadence of Renaissance-era Italy, in this controversial opera produced by Ellen Kent.

FAMILY: HOME FISHKEEPERS WEEKEND

Blue Reef Aquarium, Southsea, Saturday & Sunday, 10am-5pm

Children and their families can learn everything they need to know about becoming home aquarists from the marine experts themselves.

COMEDY: STEPHEN K AMOS

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm

The effusively charming comic will balance out the bleakness of a world of Brexit, Trump, and Bake Off without Mary Berry in his hilarious show, Bread and Circuses.

EXHIBITION: IN QUIET DESPERATION

Play Dead Studio, Southsea, Saturday, 7-10pm

Street artist Korp returns to Play Dead with a new show, which will run at the gallery for the next six weeks after this special opening event.

DANCING: FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Sunday, 5pm

In their latest dance spectacular, Strictly stalwarts Anton du Beke and Erin Boag are celebrating the golden age of the silver screen.

