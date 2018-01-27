Six things to do in the next 72 hours: January 27, 28 and 29

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s ahead in the Portsmouth area

WRESTLING: MEGASLAM

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm

Megaslam Wrestling is hosting an awe-inspiring night of high-octane action with some of the top names in wrestling from Britain and beyond.

WELLBEING: OPEN YOGA STUDIO

Portsmouth Yoga, Southsea, Saturday, 1-3pm

Learn more about the practice of yoga, whether it’s right for you, and be in with the chance of winning some prizes at this open studio.

NIGHTLIFE: MR SCRUFF

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday, 9pm

Famed record producer and DJ, Mr Scruff will be putting in a marathon five-hour stint on the decks playing a typically eclectic set, hosted by the promoters Beats & Swing.

TRIBUTE: ABBA FOREVER

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

Abba Forever recreate the Swedish pop superstars’ unique sound with an incredible attention to detail, using a six-piece band.

WORKSHOP: WRITERS’ RETREAT

Canoe Lake Leisure, Southsea, Sunday, 10am-4pm

Struggling with that novel? Writers’ HQ is hosting a retreat for those wanting to knuckle down and get some words on the page – no distractions, no excuses, just writing.

EXHIBITIONS: INTERVENTIONS

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until February 22

Interventions is a new exhibition encompassing ceramics, paper sculpture, textiles and more from BA Fine Art students at Northbrook Metropolitan College.