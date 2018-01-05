Six things to do in the next 72 hours: January 6, 7 and 8

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

BALLET: SLEEPING BEAUTY

Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday and Sunday, times vary

Moscow City Ballet presents the enchanting and romantic story of The Sleeping Beauty with its beautiful Tchaikovsky score.

CRAFTS: PAPERCUTTING WORKSHOP

Seeded, Southsea, Saturday, 2pm

Learn a new skill with this papercutting workshop for beginners. Take it easy with tea, nibbles and music as you get to grips with the art.

STAGE: HETTY FEATHER:

Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Saturday and Sunday

It’s your last chance to join feisty Hetty Feather on an audacious adventure in this Olivier-nominated West End hit.

CINEMA: PADDINGTON 2

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm

Everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear finds himself framed for a crime he didn’t commit in Paddington 2, the anticipated sequel also starring Hugh Bonneville and Julie Walters.

COMEDY: DOLPHIN OPEN MIC

The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 8pm

Bring your best dad jokes and observational anecdotes to this night of free comedy hosted by local funnyman Michael Frankland, open to anyone who fancies being a stand-up.

EXHIBITION: PLATFORM GRADUATE RESIDENCY

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until January 18

Svetlana Ochkovskaya is looking to pick apart perceptions of the human body and common objects in her Platform Graduate Award alumni residency.