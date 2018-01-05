Six things to do in the next 72 hours: January 6, 7 and 8

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
BALLET: SLEEPING BEAUTY
Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday and Sunday, times vary
Moscow City Ballet presents the enchanting and romantic story of The Sleeping Beauty with its beautiful Tchaikovsky score.
CRAFTS: PAPERCUTTING WORKSHOP
Seeded, Southsea, Saturday, 2pm
Learn a new skill with this papercutting workshop for beginners. Take it easy with tea, nibbles and music as you get to grips with the art.
STAGE: HETTY FEATHER:
Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Saturday and Sunday
It’s your last chance to join feisty Hetty Feather on an audacious adventure in this Olivier-nominated West End hit.
CINEMA: PADDINGTON 2
No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm
Everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear finds himself framed for a crime he didn’t commit in Paddington 2, the anticipated sequel also starring Hugh Bonneville and Julie Walters.
COMEDY: DOLPHIN OPEN MIC
The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 8pm
Bring your best dad jokes and observational anecdotes to this night of free comedy hosted by local funnyman Michael Frankland, open to anyone who fancies being a stand-up.
EXHIBITION: PLATFORM GRADUATE RESIDENCY
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until January 18
Svetlana Ochkovskaya is looking to pick apart perceptions of the human body and common objects in her Platform Graduate Award alumni residency.