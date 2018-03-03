Six things to do in the next 72 hours: March 3, 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
JAZZ: RONNIE SCOTT’S ALL STARS
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm
Fresh from the world-famous jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will take you on a journey through the Great American Songbook.
CINEMA: THREE BILLBOARDS
No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 4pm
BAFTA winner Frances McDormand plays a grieving mother waging war on the authorities in the black comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
NOSTALGIA: JOE BROWN
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm
With a history that spans music hall, skiffle, rock ‘n’ roll, theatre, films, TV and radio, Joe Brown will take you back in his Just Joe show.
COMEDY: JOHN ROBINS
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm
John Robins won the Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show at last year’s Fringe with The Darkness of Robins. Find out why in this generous slice of angst-driven comedy.
ROCK: THE XCERTS
The Joiners, Southampton, Sunday, 7.30pm
The Xcerts put their own infectious spin on paying homage to their heroes on their new album Hold On To Your Heart, graduating as masters of making technicolour power-pop.
WELLBEING: YOGA FOR BEGINNERS
The Stacey Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6pm
Learn about ways to cope with the anxieties of everyday life through Portsmouth Yoga and Massage’s beginners yoga class, open to all ages and abilities.