Six things to do in the next 72 hours: March 3, 4 and 5

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

JAZZ: RONNIE SCOTT’S ALL STARS

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm

Fresh from the world-famous jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will take you on a journey through the Great American Songbook.

CINEMA: THREE BILLBOARDS

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 4pm

BAFTA winner Frances McDormand plays a grieving mother waging war on the authorities in the black comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

NOSTALGIA: JOE BROWN

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm

With a history that spans music hall, skiffle, rock ‘n’ roll, theatre, films, TV and radio, Joe Brown will take you back in his Just Joe show.

COMEDY: JOHN ROBINS

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

John Robins won the Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show at last year’s Fringe with The Darkness of Robins. Find out why in this generous slice of angst-driven comedy.

ROCK: THE XCERTS

The Joiners, Southampton, Sunday, 7.30pm

The Xcerts put their own infectious spin on paying homage to their heroes on their new album Hold On To Your Heart, graduating as masters of making technicolour power-pop.

WELLBEING: YOGA FOR BEGINNERS

The Stacey Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6pm

Learn about ways to cope with the anxieties of everyday life through Portsmouth Yoga and Massage’s beginners yoga class, open to all ages and abilities.