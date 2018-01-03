Six things to do in the Portsmouth area: January 4 and 5

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

FAMILY: HALF-PRICE AT SPINNAKER

Gunwharf Quays, until January 31, 10am-6pm

If you live in a PO postcode you can venture up the Emirates Spinnaker Tower and experience stunning aerial views of Portsmouth for just half-price.

MUSIC: BROKEN MIC

RMA Tavern, Eastney, Thursday, 7pm-12am

Jay Groovara hosts the twice-weekly Broken Mic Night, where artists and bands can prove their worth on the RMA’s stage. Bands must book in advance.

FOOD & DRINK: WINTER SEASONAL TAPPING PARTY

Brewhouse & Kitchen, Portsmouth, Thursday, 7-9pm

The Brewhouse & Kitchen’s winter seasonal beer – crafted in the on-site microbrewery – will be unveiled at this tapping party, which will include free tasters and a raffle.

SHOPPING: STUBBINGTON COUNTRY MARKET

Stubbington Library, Friday, 9am-12pm

Everything at the Stubbington Country Market – from cakes and savouries to crafts and flowers – is home-baked, home-crafted and home-grown.

CINEMA: FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm

Annette Bening and Jamie Bell star in Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, adapted from Peter Turner’s memoir about his relationship with dying Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame.

NIGHTLIFE: MOTOWN AND SOUL NIGHT

The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, Friday, 8pm

DJ Paul Mico will be spinning the floorfillers that were played in bars and clubs in the 1970s and ’80s at a special night celebrating Motown and soul.