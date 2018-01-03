Six things to do in the Portsmouth area: January 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
FAMILY: HALF-PRICE AT SPINNAKER
Gunwharf Quays, until January 31, 10am-6pm
If you live in a PO postcode you can venture up the Emirates Spinnaker Tower and experience stunning aerial views of Portsmouth for just half-price.
MUSIC: BROKEN MIC
RMA Tavern, Eastney, Thursday, 7pm-12am
Jay Groovara hosts the twice-weekly Broken Mic Night, where artists and bands can prove their worth on the RMA’s stage. Bands must book in advance.
FOOD & DRINK: WINTER SEASONAL TAPPING PARTY
Brewhouse & Kitchen, Portsmouth, Thursday, 7-9pm
The Brewhouse & Kitchen’s winter seasonal beer – crafted in the on-site microbrewery – will be unveiled at this tapping party, which will include free tasters and a raffle.
SHOPPING: STUBBINGTON COUNTRY MARKET
Stubbington Library, Friday, 9am-12pm
Everything at the Stubbington Country Market – from cakes and savouries to crafts and flowers – is home-baked, home-crafted and home-grown.
CINEMA: FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL
No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm
Annette Bening and Jamie Bell star in Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, adapted from Peter Turner’s memoir about his relationship with dying Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame.
NIGHTLIFE: MOTOWN AND SOUL NIGHT
The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, Friday, 8pm
DJ Paul Mico will be spinning the floorfillers that were played in bars and clubs in the 1970s and ’80s at a special night celebrating Motown and soul.