Six things you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing’s Portsmouth competitor Lauren Steadman

Paralympian Lauren Steadman has been unveiled as one of this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

Here are six things you need to know about the athlete.

- Steadman, 25, was born missing her lower right arm.

- She started her sporting career in swimming at the age of 11, with her first international competition at age 13 in Denmark.

- Steadman first got into triathlon after her uncle, who is a triathlete, suggested that she should give it a try.

- The athlete switched sports from swimming to triathlon after London 2012's Paralympic Games and went on to win silver at Rio 2016 in the sport's inaugural inclusion at the Games.

- She gained a first class degree in Psychology at Portsmouth University in 2014.

- She is a is a member of both Portsmouth Northsea Swimming Club and City of Portsmouth Athletics Club.

