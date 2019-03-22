Skate wing with fennel seed and purple sprouting broccoli

As a chef, this time of year feels as if there’s not a lot of new exciting produce to cook with.

Don’t get me wrong there is some beautiful blood oranges and rhubarb to get stuck into but game season has finished and asparagus is not quite ready to emerge.

Then out of the blue (well, purple) comes some stunning sprouting broccoli from the local farms.

The long delicate stems and tightly formed heads give a welcome addition to our kitchens.

Simply steamed with a splash of butter makes a lovely side dish for your Sunday roast.

The sweet, delicate earthy flavour works wonderfully with fish and this recipe uses local skate wing dressed with lemon juice and capers with a hint of fennel seed.

A seasonal dish that is simple and full of flavour.

Ingredients serves 4

1 large skate wing skinned, trimmed and cut into 4

Dessertspoon fennel seed

Tablespoon capers

Juice of one lemon

75ml olive oil

600g purple sprouting broccoli

Knob of butter

Method

1. Pan-fry the skate wing thick side down in a little olive oil for 2 mins.

2. Add the knob of butter, shake the pan and turn the fish over.

3. Spoon the butter over the fish for 1 min.

4. Remove the fish and put it on a baking tray. Season, sprinkle over the fennel seeds and capers and pour over the lemon juice and olive oil.

5. Bake in a pre-heated oven 200C gas 6 for 10 to 12 mins.

6. While the fish is baking bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.

7. When the fish is 2 mins away from being cooked add the sprouting broccoli to the water and simmer for 2 mins.

8. Strain the broccoli and put on to 4 warmed plates.

9. Put the skate next to the broccoli and spoon the juices over the broccoli and fish before serving.